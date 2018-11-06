B. Riley Comments on Stamps.com Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (STMP)

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Stamps.com in a research note issued on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $10.79 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.38. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

STMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Stamps.com from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price target on Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $177.65 on Monday. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $285.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $624,025.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total value of $223,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,733. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 69,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,760,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

