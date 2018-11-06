B2BX Hits One Day Volume of $3.09 Million (B2B)

B2BX (CURRENCY:B2B) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One B2BX token can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00009031 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, Mercatox and CoinExchange. During the last week, B2BX has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. B2BX has a total market cap of $9.58 million and $3.09 million worth of B2BX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00151573 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00261806 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $667.89 or 0.10378808 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011777 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

B2BX Token Profile

B2BX launched on September 4th, 2017. B2BX’s total supply is 19,822,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,489,646 tokens. The Reddit community for B2BX is /r/B2BX. B2BX’s official website is www.b2bx.exchange. B2BX’s official Twitter account is @b2broker_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

B2BX Token Trading

B2BX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, B2BX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B2BX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade B2BX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase B2BX using one of the exchanges listed above.

