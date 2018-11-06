Bahamas Petroleum (BPC) Trading Up 9.3%

Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC (LON:BPC) shares were up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02). Approximately 513,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,610,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

About Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company owns a 100% interest in five exploration licenses. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

