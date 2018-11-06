Balchem (BCPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Balchem had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $6.43 on Tuesday, reaching $88.29. 2,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,731. Balchem has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $140.00 price target on shares of Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Balchem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the second quarter worth $218,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Balchem during the second quarter worth $224,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Balchem during the second quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/balchem-bcpc-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-12-eps.html.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.