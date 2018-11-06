Ball (BLL) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLL. Vertical Research lowered Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Vertical Group lowered Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.54.

NYSE BLL opened at $47.41 on Friday. Ball has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 96,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $4,156,681.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 471,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,262,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,584,000. BP PLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,672,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

