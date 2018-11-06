Ballast Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 323.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 492.5% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $3,072,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $1,928,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 102,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,909,108.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,290 shares of company stock worth $10,907,075. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.62.

NEE stock opened at $170.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.13. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $145.10 and a 52 week high of $176.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 51.25% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

