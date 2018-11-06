Bancorp of New Jersey (BKJ) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Bancorp of New Jersey stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 1,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795. Bancorp of New Jersey has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Anthony Siniscalchi sold 7,500 shares of Bancorp of New Jersey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $126,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bancorp of New Jersey stock. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Salzhauer Michael owned approximately 0.21% of Bancorp of New Jersey at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Bancorp of New Jersey

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

