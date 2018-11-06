Valvoline (VVV) Cut to Sell at Bank of America

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. Bank of America’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VVV. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 43,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 124.61% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Valvoline by 22.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 508,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in Valvoline by 102.3% during the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 781,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 395,295 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Valvoline by 51.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,709,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,781,000 after buying an additional 1,262,729 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Valvoline by 17.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 708,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after buying an additional 106,451 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Valvoline by 308.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 29,268 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

