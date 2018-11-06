Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.09 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 37.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,394 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 39,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,309,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,676,000 after purchasing an additional 123,384 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 42.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 366,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

