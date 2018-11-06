Bank of Montreal Can Sells 40,267 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (MUR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,267 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Murphy Oil worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -235.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $655.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -769.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. Barclays upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

