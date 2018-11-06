Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $136.74 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $136,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,947,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,196,000 after acquiring an additional 323,298 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,046,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,368,000 after acquiring an additional 543,870 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,703,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,038,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,648,000 after acquiring an additional 171,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,503,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,687 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total value of $386,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,344 shares in the company, valued at $430,272.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $1,283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 572,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,466,096.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,291,944. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $148.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $122.59 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

