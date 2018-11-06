Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $142.62 Million Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,238,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $142,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at $3,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 185,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 12.3% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $69.63.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 25.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 50.97%.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Webster Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $120,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $527,783.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

