Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,879 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.63% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $138,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 722,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,468,000 after buying an additional 670,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 432,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,707,000 after buying an additional 351,078 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,017,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,750,000 after buying an additional 168,933 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 932,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,271,000 after buying an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9,512.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 109,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 107,970 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $155.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $144.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $127.84 and a twelve month high of $165.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.21%. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

