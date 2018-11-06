Bank of The West Has $7.64 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Bank of The West boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial comprises 0.9% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 34,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.6% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 39.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Edward Jones downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

