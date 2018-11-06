Bank of The West Purchases 5,078 Shares of Metlife Inc (MET)

Bank of The West increased its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Metlife were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $2,013,119.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 559,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,294,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,021,103.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 585,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,454,284.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on Metlife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Metlife from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Metlife from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.62.

NYSE MET opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

