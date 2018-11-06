Barclays (BARC) PT Set at GBX 220 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) price objective (up previously from GBX 236 ($3.08)) on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 228.56 ($2.99).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 174.94 ($2.29) on Friday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.35 ($3.08).

In other Barclays news, insider James E. Staley bought 168,860 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £293,816.40 ($383,923.17). Also, insider Mary Anne Citrino bought 2,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £3,520 ($4,599.50). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 174,719 shares of company stock valued at $30,466,850.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.