Barclays Cuts Msci (MSCI) Price Target to $165.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSCI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Msci to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.29.

NYSE MSCI opened at $145.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Msci has a one year low of $123.80 and a one year high of $184.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. Msci had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 120.58%. The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Msci will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Msci during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Msci by 2,573.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Msci by 8,437.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 69,947 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Msci by 113.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Msci during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

