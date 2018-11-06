Barclays Initiates Coverage on LIN Media LLC Class A (LIN)

Barclays began coverage on shares of LIN Media LLC Class A (NYSE:LIN) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $178.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LIN Media LLC Class A in a research note on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on LIN Media LLC Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.50.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $161.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LIN Media LLC Class A has a 1 year low of $155.44 and a 1 year high of $165.60.

