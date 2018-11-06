Barclays Reiterates $54.00 Price Target for Church & Dwight (CHD)

Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.47.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $966,634.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis Tursi sold 315,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $18,033,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,875,281.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 358,140 shares of company stock worth $20,431,431. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 37.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,731,000 after acquiring an additional 482,109 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 51.8% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $320,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

