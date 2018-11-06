Basic Energy Services (BAS) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of NYSE BAS opened at $8.46 on Friday. Basic Energy Services has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc acquired 54,328 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $403,113.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $31,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Basic Energy Services by 244.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Basic Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Basic Energy Services by 408.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Basic Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Basic Energy Services by 86.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

