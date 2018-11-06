Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMW. Cfra set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €90.23 ($104.92).

BMW opened at €76.69 ($89.17) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a twelve month high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

