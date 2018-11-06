Baytex Energy (BTE) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Baytex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC upgraded Baytex Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.85.

TSE:BTE opened at C$2.90 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.49 and a 52 week high of C$6.23.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

