Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $116,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,776.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell bought 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,407.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush set a $115.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

