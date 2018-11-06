Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Barclays raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

