BCE (BCE) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.54

Media stories about BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BCE earned a media sentiment score of 0.54 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted BCE’s ranking:

Several research firms have issued reports on BCE. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $40.29. 480,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,073. BCE has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.32.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.574 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is 88.55%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

