Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $122.07 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $116.03 and a one year high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

