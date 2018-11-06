Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after buying an additional 117,662 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,774,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 154,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $250,000.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0423 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd.

