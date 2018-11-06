Becton Dickinson and (BDX) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $250.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

BDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.43.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $238.48. The stock had a trading volume of 170,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $209.91 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,987,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,069,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,874 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $894,775,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,565,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,491,000 after acquiring an additional 27,188 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,513,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $841,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,801,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $671,192,000 after acquiring an additional 46,111 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

