Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $237.32 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $209.91 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.14.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

