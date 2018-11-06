Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $13.68 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,649,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 944,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in S&P Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 112,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $805,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 350 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $71,172.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,978.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $917,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $183.21 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $156.45 and a one year high of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 340.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.
Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.69.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
