Beleave (BE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Beleave Inc (TSE:BE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

In related news, Director Roger Emmanuel Ferreira sold 20,000 shares of Beleave stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total transaction of C$33,200.00. Also, Director Bojan Krasic purchased 60,000 shares of Beleave stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,650 in the last quarter.

Beleave Company Profile (TSE:BE)

Beleave Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and sells tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol medical cannabis in Canada and Colombia. The company produces cannabis oils and extracts for medical purposes. It also operates a network of medical cannabis clinics under the Medi-Green banner.

