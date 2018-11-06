Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCI)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCI) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 426,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,482 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF by 182.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,334 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 499,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 66,192 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,372,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a $0.0326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

