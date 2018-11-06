Benefitfocus (BNFT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Benefitfocus to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Benefitfocus from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.16. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 750 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathon E. Dussault sold 4,045 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $148,896.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,045 shares of company stock valued at $399,056 in the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 776.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 651,532 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $2,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $284,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

