BidaskClub Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OMAB. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.67.

OMAB stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter worth $940,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

