BidaskClub Upgrades FRP (FRPH) to Hold

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. FRP has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, insider John D. Klopfenstein sold 961 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $61,186.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,415 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $91,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,885. Company insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,378,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 721.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 42,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FRP in the first quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 330.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 298.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas.

