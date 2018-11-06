Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,225 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,403,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,155,000 after buying an additional 1,816,391 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,619,000 after buying an additional 200,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,760,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after buying an additional 175,154 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,659,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,741.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 473,486 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $75.48.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/bigelow-investment-advisors-llc-purchases-2225-shares-of-vanguard-financials-etf-vfh.html.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.