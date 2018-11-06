Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,631 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $105.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $112.61.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

