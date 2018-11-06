Binance Coin (BNB) Price Up 4.8% This Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for $9.84 or 0.00150823 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Binance, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. Binance Coin has a market cap of $1.29 billion and $25.47 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015175 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00264363 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $680.07 or 0.10424907 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 190,799,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,799,315 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, FCoin, Gate.io, IDEX, LBank, Bancor Network, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, AirSwap and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

