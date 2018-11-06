BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter.

BNGO stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. BioNano Genomics has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

BNGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/bionano-genomics-bngo-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About BioNano Genomics

BioNano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.