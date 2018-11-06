BioScrip (BIOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. BioScrip updated its FY 2018 guidance to $-0.32–0.26 EPS.

NASDAQ BIOS traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. 22,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,857. The company has a market cap of $361.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.42. BioScrip has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIOS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioScrip in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioScrip has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioScrip during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,486,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in BioScrip by 441.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 109,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 89,372 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioScrip during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,053,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioScrip by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in BioScrip by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

