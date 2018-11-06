BioScrip (BIOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,261,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 646,469 shares.The stock last traded at $3.21 and had previously closed at $2.81.

BIOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BioScrip from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioScrip in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

The stock has a market cap of $361.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.42.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. BioScrip’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BioScrip Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in BioScrip by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in BioScrip in the third quarter worth about $146,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioScrip by 220.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 44,548 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioScrip by 24.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in BioScrip by 1,826.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 117,585 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

