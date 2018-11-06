Bitblocks Reaches Market Cap of $155,097.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $155,097.00 and $4,095.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 53.9% against the dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007205 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00027103 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00300961 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000156 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001459 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 42,544,372 coins and its circulating supply is 28,382,257 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

