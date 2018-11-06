Blackridge Technology International (BRTI) vs. A. O. Smith (AOS) Head to Head Survey

Blackridge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) and A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackridge Technology International and A. O. Smith’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackridge Technology International $80,000.00 245.07 -$15.34 million N/A N/A A. O. Smith $3.00 billion 2.70 $296.50 million $2.17 21.89

A. O. Smith has higher revenue and earnings than Blackridge Technology International.

Dividends

A. O. Smith pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Blackridge Technology International does not pay a dividend. A. O. Smith pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. A. O. Smith has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Blackridge Technology International and A. O. Smith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackridge Technology International -14,201.28% -5,705.10% -186.96% A. O. Smith 10.83% 24.98% 13.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of A. O. Smith shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Blackridge Technology International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of A. O. Smith shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Blackridge Technology International has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A. O. Smith has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blackridge Technology International and A. O. Smith, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackridge Technology International 0 0 0 0 N/A A. O. Smith 1 2 5 0 2.50

A. O. Smith has a consensus target price of $65.71, indicating a potential upside of 38.35%. Given A. O. Smith’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe A. O. Smith is more favorable than Blackridge Technology International.

Summary

A. O. Smith beats Blackridge Technology International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackridge Technology International Company Profile

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. develops, markets, and sells cyber security solutions for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services in the United States. Its network and server security products are based on its patented Transport Access Control technology that are designed to isolate, cloak, and protect servers and cloud services, and segment networks for regulatory compliance. The company's products are used in enterprise and government computing environments, the industrial Internet of Things, and other cloud service providers and network systems. BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices. It also provides food and beverage filtration products; expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts; and heat pump and combi boilers, solar units, and air purification products. The company distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms. A. O. Smith Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

