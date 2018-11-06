BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.25

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 103895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,214,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,643,000 after acquiring an additional 269,904 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 177,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,050,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 375,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter.

