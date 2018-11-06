BlackRock Inc. Acquires 230,422 Shares of Travelzoo (TZOO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.95% of Travelzoo worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.98 million, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.21. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 9,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $120,204.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 469,141 shares of company stock worth $3,685,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Profile

Travelzoo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

