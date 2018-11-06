BlackRock Inc. Has $8.55 Million Holdings in Approach Resources Inc. (AREX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,504,971 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 361,169 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Approach Resources were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Approach Resources by 83.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 200,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AREX stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Approach Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $148.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.72.

AREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. KLR Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Approach Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

