BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 649,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 22.15 and a current ratio of 22.15. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP Gregg A. Seibert acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $114,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,880 in the last three months.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

