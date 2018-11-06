BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,759 Shares of First Northwest BanCorp (FNWB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in First Northwest BanCorp were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 126.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 104,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 58,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.55. First Northwest BanCorp has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 9.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

