BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MPA opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund.

