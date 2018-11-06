bluebird bio (BLUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLUE. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Gabelli assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.74.

BLUE stock opened at $136.10 on Friday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.31.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.90) by $0.17. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 1,326.02%. The company had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -10.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,500 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.93, for a total transaction of $235,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,625.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 259 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $40,940.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,559 shares of company stock worth $6,479,278 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 10,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

